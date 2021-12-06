Companies / Financial Services Sanlam inks R200m deal for Alexander Forbes client administration unit Business will become part of Glacier, while insurer is selling its retirement fund administration business B L Premium

Africa's largest insurance group, Sanlam, has agreed to buy Alexander Forbes’s individual client administration business (Afica) for R200m, and to sell its stand-alone retirement fund administration business to that insurer for R154m.

The two transactions will enhance Sanlam’s competitiveness through increased scale, the insurer said on Monday. ..