Sanlam says pandemic's persistence a concern as it eyes growth in Africa Covid-19 has emphasised the importance of appropriate cover, says SA's largest insurer

SA’s largest insurer Sanlam says it is pleased with 12% growth in new business volumes in its six months to end-June, but is concerned about the longer-term effects of Covid-19, particularly in its growth target of Africa.

The pandemic underscored the importance of being covered, the group said in its half-year results to end-June, when it reported new-business volumes of R176.4bn, while life insurance new-business volumes jumped 50% to R35.7bn...