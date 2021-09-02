Sanlam launches infrastructure fund
02 September 2021 - 10:56
Sanlam Investments has launched a sustainable infrastructure fund, which plans to invest in local projects that drive economic growth and job growth, with an emphasis on environmental sustainability.
The fund has received commitments of R500m and aims to provide investors with predictable inflation-beating returns over the long term. Sanlam Investments plans to grow investments in the fund to R5bn by attracting capital from institutional investors...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now