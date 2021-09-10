WATCH: Where Sanlam expects growth as it battles Covid-19 fallout

Sanlam has sets its sights on Africa as the insurer plans to exit several of its UK-based operations to free up capital for its expansion plans on the continent.

This comes at a time when the company is still dealing with the fallout from Covid-19 where mortality claims for the month of July 2021 were about R2bn, about double the amount recorded in July 2020.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Sanlam CFO Abigail Mukhuba for more detail.