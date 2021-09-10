Companies

WATCH: Where Sanlam expects growth as it battles Covid-19 fallout

Business Day TV spoke to Sanlam CFO Abigail Mukhuba about the company’s growth strategy

10 September 2021 - 07:48 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Sanlam has sets its sights on Africa as the insurer plans to exit several of its UK-based operations to free up capital for its expansion plans on the continent.

This comes at a time when the company is still dealing with the fallout from Covid-19 where mortality claims for the month of July 2021 were about R2bn, about double the amount recorded in July 2020.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Sanlam CFO Abigail Mukhuba for more detail. 

Sanlam says pandemic’s persistence a concern as it eyes growth in Africa

Covid-19 has emphasised the importance of appropriate cover, says SA’s largest insurer
1 day ago

Sanlam mandates vaccinations but will not fire workers who refuse jab

CEO Paul Hanratty says the policy will take effect from January 1 ‘so staff have plenty of time to get  their shots’
18 hours ago

Sanlam launches infrastructure fund

Sanlam Investments plans to attract R5bn in capital into the fund from institutional investors
1 week ago
