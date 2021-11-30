FirstRand sees profit rising by almost one-third as impairments trend lower
The group expects headline earnings per share to rise by more than 30% in the six months to end-December, even though credit demand from corporates remains subdued
30 November 2021 - 11:35
FirstRand, SA’s biggest bank by market value, forecast headline earnings per share (HEPS) for its half-year to end-December would rise more than 30%, while credit impairments continued to decline.
The group reported HEPS of 198.9c in the same period a year ago...
