SA banks' earnings likely to recover over next 3 years, S&P says Non-performing loan ratio of the Big Four forecast to be little changed at 6% in 2021, with loan growth muted

The earnings of SA banks will gradually recover over the next three years from the effects of the 2020 Covid-19 lockdowns, a leading credit ratings agency said in a webinar.

S&P Global Ratings webinar on Wednesday focused on the country’s growth and fiscal outlook as well as the banking and mining sectors...