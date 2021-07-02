PODCAST | Investment opportunities offered by JSE-listed SMEs

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the investment opportunities offered by small to medium-sized companies (SMEs) on the JSE.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vanessa van Vuuren, a portfolio manager and equity analyst at Sanlam Investments.

Van Vuuren says there is an opportunity for investors to take advantage of the growth in some of SA’s small to medium stocks on the JSE.



