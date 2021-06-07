PODCAST | Sanlam develops new loyalty rewards around e-learning

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the effect of online learning on loyalty programmes in SA.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nathea Nicolay, head of product at Sanlam Reality, the insurer’s loyalty programme.

The Covid-19 pandemic and its ensuing lockdown has forced learners around the world, those that can afford it and have access to computing tools, to learn online. Results from the latest National Income Dynamics Study shows primary school children lost 60% of the possible 198 school days due to school closures and rotational timetables. In the no-fee schools surveyed, children learnt 50%-75% less in 2020 than a normal year.



