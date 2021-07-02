ARB Holdings CEO William Neasham set to retire
After more than six years at the helm of the electrical and lighting group, Neasham will be replaced by the CEO of its electrical wholesale unit
02 July 2021 - 09:02
UPDATED 02 July 2021 - 10:42
ARB Holdings, which imports and distributes electrical and lighting products, says CEO William Neasham is set to retire after six years at the helm.
Neasham, who switched from financial director to CEO at ARB in February 2015, will be replaced within the next six months by Blayne Burke, CEO of its subsidiary ARB Electrical Wholesalers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now