ARB Holdings CEO William Neasham set to retire After more than six years at the helm of the electrical and lighting group, Neasham will be replaced by the CEO of its electrical wholesale unit

ARB Holdings, which imports and distributes electrical and lighting products, says CEO William Neasham is set to retire after six years at the helm.

Neasham, who switched from financial director to CEO at ARB in February 2015, will be replaced within the next six months by Blayne Burke, CEO of its subsidiary ARB Electrical Wholesalers...