Companies / Financial Services Quilter reports a tripling of first-quarter net inflows after platform revamp The new platform achieved record gross flows in March, exceeding monthly sales of £1bn for the first time

London-based Quilter said on Wednesday that its new technology platform helped net client inflows more than triple in its first quarter to end-March, with the wealth manager also optimistic about its prospects for the rest of year.

Net client inflows surged 240% year on year to £1.2bn (R24bn) in the group’s first quarter, with assets under management rising 26% to £119.9bn...