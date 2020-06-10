Companies / Financial Services

Quilter says net client inflows remain positive

The group had reported client inflows of £500m in its first quarter to end-March, and has had net inflows every week so far in 2020

10 June 2020
Quilter CEO Paul Feeney. Picture: SUPPLIED
Quilter CEO Paul Feeney. Picture: SUPPLIED

London-based Quilter, Old Mutual’s former wealth management business, said on Wednesday second-quarter net client inflows were in line with its first, when it saw inflows of £500m (R10.5bn).

The group had said it took in money weekly throughout the quarter to end-March, saying on Wednesday this trend was continuing in its second quarter, and it has seen net client inflows every week so far in 2020.

In a copy of a presentation given by CEO Paul Feeny to the Goldman Sachs European Financials conference, the group said 98% of its staff were now working remotely, and it expects to reduce expenses by about £30m in the current year.

In morning trade on Wednesday Quilter’s share price was unchanged at R29.80, having risen 1.71% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

