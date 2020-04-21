Quilter withdraws guidance as Covid-19 batters markets

London-based Quilter, Old Mutual’s former wealth management business, has withdrawn its profit guidance for its 2020 due to the severe effect Covid-19 has had on global markets.

The group was targeting an operating margin of 27% for the year, but has withdrawn it, saying that assets under management declined in the three months to end March, its first quarter.

Operating margin is a measure of profitability, comparing operating profit to total revenue. The group had reported an operating margin of 26% in its year to end-December.

Quilter said on Tuesday it expected revenue to be under pressure in coming months, with assets under management falling 8% to £95.3bn (R2.2-trillion) in the group’s first quarter when compared to same period in 2019.

Lower levels of housing market activity are also expected to reduce the mortgage advisory income within Quilter Financial Planning, the group said.

“After a good start to the quarter in terms of flows, revenues and profitability, the global health crisis caused by Covid-19 has significantly altered economic and market expectations for the foreseeable future,” said CEO Paul Feeney.

“The path and timing of the reversion to a more normal environment remain unclear and we expect this to be reflected in further market volatility,” Feeney said.

