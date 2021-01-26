CEO Basani Maluleke was ‘forced out’ of African Bank
A personality clash with chair Thabo Dloti over a period of time was behind Maluleke’s sudden departure
26 January 2021 - 18:15
African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke’s sudden resignation on Monday was primarily due to a clash of personalities with African Bank chair Thabo Dloti.
In the wake of the announcement that caught the market by surprise, Business Day has established that Maluleke’s resignation was the direct consequence of her “difficult” working relationship with Dloti...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now