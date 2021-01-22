Nedbank chairman takes sick leave
Lead independent director Mpho Makwana will become acting chairman until Naidoo’s return
22 January 2021 - 19:54
Nedbank chairman Vassi Naidoo will be taking a leave of absence with immediate effect to focus on treatment for a medical condition, the company said on Friday.
The bank said the Naidoo’s medical condition was unrelated to Covid-19. ..
