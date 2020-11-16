Kagiso Capital invests R100m in local tech company Alphawave
The tech company’s driving range offering allows users to practice and play golf ‘virtually’, using the company’s radar tracking equipment and software
16 November 2020 - 12:18
Kagiso Capital has bought a substantial minority stake in local technology company Alphawave, which is rolling out its golf driving range offering internationally.
The driving range offering allows users to practice and play “virtually”, using the company’s proprietary developed radar tracking equipment and software.
