Big shake-up at Standard Bank

Group reorganises consumer-facing divisions to create three new units

28 October 2020 - 19:26 Warren Thompson
Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

The continent’s largest bank by assets announced on Wednesday that it has undertaken a restructuring that has led to the creation of new divisions in a move designed to more adequately prepare it to pursue its strategy of becoming “future ready”.

In probably the biggest change, the group has reorganised itself by pulling elements from its two key consumer-facing divisions, personal and business banking, and corporate and investment banking, to create three new divisions.

“These organisational changes will ensure that we increasingly show up as a single unified entity with an integrated view of each of our clients,” said Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala.

Former personal and business banking CEO Zweli Manyathi will head business and commercial clients, where the group will service all commercial entities up to the institutional level.

Former corporate and investment banking CEO Kenny Fihla now leads the wholesale clients division, while former personal and business banking SA CEO Funeka Montjane takes the reins of the consumer and high-net worth clients division, which will manage the group’s personal banking and wealth management offering.

In another big shift, Margaret Nienaber, the former CEO of the wealth division, will take charge of the newly created client solutions segment tasked with partnering the group’s three client-facing segments to serve “innovative and cost-effective banking, insurance and investment solutions which can be scaled across client segments and countries”.

Tshabalala has previously communicated the group’s intent to shift to a platform banking mindset that serves a broad range of personalised financial services to clients via digital channels through the intelligent use of data and analytics, a strategy referred to as “future ready”.

Standard Bank has elevated Adrian Vermooten, the former head of direct banking in personal and business banking Africa regions, to the role of chief innovation officer. The innovation capability is tasked with delivering new business models and will “co-ordinate, prioritise and align innovation initiatives across the group”.

This is consistent with the future-ready strategy that intends to find new revenue opportunities by supporting client ecosystems. An example of this is Tradeclub, a business-to-business matchmaking platform connecting the bank’s clients to more than 20,000 businesses across 60 countries.

Standard Bank shares were down 5.11% on Wednesday, the largest one-day loss since May 14, 2020. The stock has fallen by 33.6% since the beginning of 2020.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za 

African Bank first to mull job cuts as industry braces for wave of bad debts

The lender is the first  to put retrenchments on the table, but says layoffs are a ‘last resort’
1 day ago

Are SA’s banks facing a bad-debt crunch?

One concern is that civil servants may start to fall victim to retrenchments as the government seeks to cut costs, resulting in many more people (and ...
6 days ago

African brands: a $60bn dilemma

Africa’s brands face losing billions in value as Covid-19 wreaks havoc on the continent’s economies and on consumer buying power, according to an ...
6 days ago

