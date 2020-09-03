Reap what you sow with the Imbewu StockVest app

There are more than 820,000 stokvels in the country with a combined membership of 11.4-million people, handling more than R4bn a year. As the SA generation becomes younger, more technologically savvy and aspirational, there is a serious need to reimagine how stokvels are run in the country.

“Consumers are always looking for products that are trustworthy and provide transparent solutions for their financial needs,” said KMRS spokesperson Bangi Makopo. “Imbewu StokVest provides the security of knowing that the future is accounted for without tying yourself to societies,” said Makopo.

The product offering is the solution to many financial anxieties with benefits specially crafted for individual or group savers. The platform provides the consumer with a front-row seat to their money as they see it grow.

After 24 months each member gets to receive a payout calculated according to a specific plan. This is the same principle of any stokvel, but the advantage of Imbewu StokVest is that clients have full control of their earnings through the year as there is no middle man. The offering also comes with an added value of a funeral cover that allows clients to open it up to extended family.

There are three options towards the contribution that consumers are able to choose from:

Plan A: R185 with yearly payout of R1,080

Plan B: R550 with yearly payout of R4,560

Plan C: R1,250 with yearly payout of R11,430

How Imbewu StokVest works:

Step 1: Get the app here;

Step 2: Sign up on the app;

Step 3: Add your details; and then

Step 4: Choose a plan that works for you.

Member benefits:

Clients can nominate their annual date to receive payment;

StokVest payments are made directly to the member’s account; and

Imbewu StokVest funeral cover allows you to open it up to extended family.

Added-value product:

Members will receive interest (return on investment) as a bonus after 24 months of policy payments within 24 months.

This article was paid for by Kunene Makopo Risk Solutions.