People and culture drove our success, say FirstRand co-founders Laurie Dippenaar and Paul Harris tell of their 40-year climb to create the continent's largest financial institution

The secrets of phenomenal success are not glamorous and are like a marriage of people with similar values pulling in the same direction over decades to get to a point called “success”.

That was how two of the three FirstRand founders characterised the rise of the group, which took 40 years to become the continent’s largest financial institution by market capitalisation.