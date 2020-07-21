Standard Bank SA CEO calls for consensus on recovery plan
21 July 2020 - 08:27
SA needs consensus on how to deal with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, though ideological differences are to be expected, Standard Bank SA CEO Lungisa Fuzile says.
“If we want a perfect consensus we will never move,” he said on Monday, but added that there should be consensus on how to address things everyone was on the same page on, such as a need for growth and economic opportunities.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now