Standard Bank SA CEO calls for consensus on recovery plan

SA needs consensus on how to deal with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, though ideological differences are to be expected, Standard Bank SA CEO Lungisa Fuzile says.

“If we want a perfect consensus we will never move,” he said on Monday, but added that there should be consensus on how to address things everyone was on the same page on, such as a need for growth and economic opportunities.