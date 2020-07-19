Commercial banks commit to better conveyancing practices

Four commercial banks have made renewed commitments to the Competition Commission to reform their conveyancing practices, which means it will be easier for clients to find lawyers if they want to take the banks to court.

The move has been hailed by Ronald Lamola, justice & correctional services minister, as one that will open up more lucrative areas of law for legal practitioners.

The commitments by Standard Bank, Investec, FNB and Nedbank come in response to concerns raised by the commission on the relationship between conveyancers and the banks, which is governed through service level agreements (SLAs), which the commission said were “structured in an exclusionary and anticompetitive manner”.

The commission conducted advocacy engagements in February 2018 after a complaint was filed in which the complainant alleged that he had approached several law firms for assistance to take legal action against Standard Bank, but that all the law firms refused to take on his case because they were part of the bank’s panel of attorneys.

The lawyers allegedly said they were conflicted in terms of an SLA with the bank.

In a statement on Friday the commission said it has established that the restrictive practices extended to other big banks. After consultation between the banks and the commission, it was agreed that contractual clauses that prevented law firms appointed to provide conveyancing services from acting against the banks on any matter should be removed.

“These exclusionary clauses created barriers for small and particularly firms owned by historically disadvantaged persons to expand in the market,” the commission said, adding that this was evidenced by various complaints it has received over the years.

The commission said Standard Bank has committed to remove the conflict of interest clauses from its SLAs with its conveyancers. FNB, Investec and Nedbank have committed to indicate in their SLAs that the conflict of interest provision is limited to conveyancing work.

“This implies that law firms who are on the banking panels of the aforesaid banks will no longer be bound by the SLAs when deciding to represent clients in respect of matters that are not related to conveyancing work,” the commission said.

It also looked at the indefinite nature of these agreements, as well as that certain banks require minimum investment amounts as criteria in the attorneys’ performance scorecards.

The commission said FNB and Investec had committed to reviewing their SLAs and possibly appointing new conveyancers on an annual basis, while Standard Bank has committed to limit the duration of these SLAs to five years.

The commission said Standard Bank, Investec, FNB and Nedbank have either committed to removing the investment criteria for small firms or entirely exempt members of the Black Conveyancers Association (BCA) from their investment requirement.