PSG version 3.0 to double down ‘by stealth’ in existing businesses
There is no chance of swinging for the fences just yet
21 July 2020 - 17:17
The smaller, nimbler PSG Group, billed as version 3.0, that will step out of the shadows of its hugely successful investment in Capitec will initially focus its capital and attention on its existing investments.
The direction PSG is likely to take with the hand of Piet Mouton on the wheel has been a topic of conversation in investment circles since the group announced it was considering its options in respect of the 32% stake in the bank it built that has become, by all accounts, a phenomenal success.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now