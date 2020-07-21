Companies / Financial Services PSG version 3.0 to double down ‘by stealth’ in existing businesses There is no chance of swinging for the fences just yet BL PREMIUM

The smaller, nimbler PSG Group, billed as version 3.0, that will step out of the shadows of its hugely successful investment in Capitec will initially focus its capital and attention on its existing investments.

The direction PSG is likely to take with the hand of Piet Mouton on the wheel has been a topic of conversation in investment circles since the group announced it was considering its options in respect of the 32% stake in the bank it built that has become, by all accounts, a phenomenal success.