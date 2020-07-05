Companies / Financial Services Old Mutual starts a new chapter with Iain Williamson at helm BL PREMIUM

The appointment of Iain Williamson as Old Mutual’s permanent CEO brings to an end a year of leadership uncertainty amid a protracted legal feud that has weighed on SA’s second-largest insurer.

The 175-year-old insurance group said on Friday it has appointed its former COO, Williamson, who was named interim CEO amid a messy legal dispute involving its former head Peter Moyo, who was axed over alleged conflict of interest relating to investment company NMT, of which Moyo is a co-founder. Old Mutual held a 20% stake. The group won its case against Moyo earlier in 2020.