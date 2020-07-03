Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual appoints Iain Williamson as new CEO

03 July 2020 - 14:38 Odwa Mjo
Iain Williamson. Picture: FINANCIAL TIMES
Iain Williamson. Picture: FINANCIAL TIMES

Financials services group Old Mutual has appointed  its former chief operating officer Iain Williamson as the new CEO with immediate effect, the insurer said on Friday. 

Willamson stepped in as interim CEO after Old Mutual parted ways with Peter Moyo in the middle of 2019 over an alleged conflict of interest.   

An actuary, Williamson has been with Old Mutual for almost 30 years. 

“Over the last year, acting as Interim CEO, he has worked to steer Old Mutual through some significant leadership and operational challenges,”  chair Trevor Manuel said in a statement. 

“His steady hand, strategic mind, and authentic leadership style has been both refreshing and truly welcomed,”

Williamson served as the company's emerging markets’ finance director in 2015 and acted as interim CEO in 2017. 

In March,  Moyo lost his bid to be reinstated as the insurer's CEO following a decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal to dismiss his appeal with costs.

At 1.57pm, Old Mutual's share price was down 1.25% to R12.59.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Virus menaces Old Mutual profit on a number of fronts

Insurer’s half-year profit to decline 20% as lockdown prevents some staff selling products
Companies
1 month ago

Old Mutual warns of profit drop due to Covid-19

The insurance group has declared a less severe negative bonus for some of its investment products
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Yep! Telkom is taking the Yellow Pages into new ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Daniel Mminele forced to wing it despite Absa’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Accenture cuts up to 900 jobs as demand for its ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Andrew Lapping to leave Allan Gray after two ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Pepkor welcomes Mr Tekkie ruling, but Tekkie Town ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Old Mutual to pay R3.5bn in dividends in May

Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual gives R4bn in free life cover to health workers

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.