Money & Investing Life after Moyo for Old Mutual Operationally the insurance giant is holding up, despite its protracted management scandal BL PREMIUM

Old Mutual might have been in a vacuum since last May — when CEO Peter Moyo was suspended — but it is a big ship that often does well in spite of itself.

Like its peers on the JSE, the share has lost more half its value since then, falling from R24 to less than R10 a share at the time of writing.