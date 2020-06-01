Companies / Financial Services

Bad loan write-offs may exceed that of 2008 crisis, Standard Bank warns

Credit loss ratios may exceed 1.6%, group says as it forecasts profits for six months to end-June will likely fall more than 20%

01 June 2020 - 08:55 karl gernetzky
Standard Bank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Standard Bank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Image:

Standard Bank has warned the economic toll of the Covid-19 pandemic is slowly starting to emerge, saying the rate of writing off bad loans may exceed that of 2008 financial crisis.

Credit loss ratios, which represent the costs associated with writing off bad loans as a percentage of the average loan book of a financial institution, may exceed 1.6% the group said, as it warned profits for its six months to end-June would likely fall by more than a fifth.

By May 28, the group's personal and business divisions had provided R92bn in relief to individuals and businesses in SA across 285,000 accounts, it said, while in its African regions this stood at R11bn across 14,000 accounts.

Lockdowns negatively affected sales, disbursements and transaction activity levels, the group said, and while there had been an improvement in May, it was below pre-lockdown levels.

The closure in April of deeds offices and dealerships halted mortgage disbursements and resulted in a more than 70% decline in vehicle and asset finances disbursements compared with March.

ATM and branch volumes were down 38% and 61% respectively, the group said.

“While there has been an improvement in activity levels during the course of May, they remain below those seen before the lockdown,” Standard Bank said.

The group said it is unable to provide guidance for its year to end-December, though headline earnings per share (Heps) to end-June is likely to fall more than 20%.

“If the pandemic-related impacts are deeper or more sustained than currently expected, or government actions are not effective, the group’s results could vary meaningfully,” the statement reads. “The group is reviewing the group’s medium-term financial targets and will provide an update as and when able to do so.”

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Absa publishes coal-funding policy

The bank is responding to calls for greater disclosure around lending to the fossil-fuels industry
Companies
1 month ago

Nedbank to pay declared dividend in April

The Reserve Bank on Monday asked banks to reconsider dividend payments in 2020 in order to shore up their balance sheets due to Covid-19
Companies
1 month ago

Standard Bank to pay dividends in April

The Reserve Bank recently gave guidance to banks to hold on to dividends to shore up their balance sheets
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Reinet finds a new portfolio balance
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Nampak writes down businesses by R3bn
Companies / Industrials
3.
Niche shops ask landlords for turnover-based ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Westin owner Hospitality Property Fund fortunes ...
Companies / Property
5.
NEW ANALYSIS: Gallo gives Black Coffee the kick ...
Companies

Related Articles

SA’s banks happy to keep workers at home even as lockdown eases

Companies / Financial Services

Nedbank targets e-commerce revenue with new app

Companies / Financial Services

Banks ‘taking a bigger hit’ than in global financial crisis

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.