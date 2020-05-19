Banks ‘taking a bigger hit’ than in global financial crisis
19 May 2020 - 20:18
The sell-off of the country’s largest banks is greater than during the global financial crisis, says Patrice Rassou, chief investment officer of Ashburton Investments.
The share prices of the country’s four largest banking institutions by assets — Standard Bank, Absa, FirstRand and Nedbank — have been pummelled since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now