Banks ‘taking a bigger hit’ than in global financial crisis

'taking a bigger hit' than in global financial crisis

The sell-off of the country’s largest banks is greater than during the global financial crisis, says Patrice Rassou, chief investment officer of Ashburton Investments.

The share prices of the country’s four largest banking institutions by assets — Standard Bank, Absa, FirstRand and Nedbank — have been pummelled since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.