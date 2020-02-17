Discovery rattles investors with nasty surprise in Vitality Life
Shares fall 8% on news that the UK life business has swung from healthy profits to a loss
17 February 2020 - 18:51
Shares in Discovery, SA’s largest private health insurer, fell the most in about six months on Monday after it warned in a trading update that its UK life business would post a surprise interim loss.
Discovery attributed the result to the cost of an interest rate hedge and “generally difficult operating environment” in the UK but did not provide further information.
