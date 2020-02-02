Gore's green blog backfires over Vitality perk
The Discovery chief posted a blog on LinkedIn titled "Climate change is a behavioural problem; I remain optimistic"
02 February 2020 - 00:09
Corporate leader and Discovery group supremo Adrian Gore strode manfully into the deep, murky waters of the global climate change debate last week, declaring optimism that solutions will emerge from corporate and public actors.
But, ouch, his toes appear to have been nipped quite vigorously, and now he is under pressure to "put his money where his mouth is" in the fight for reduced greenhouse gas emissions - by scrapping a popular Discovery perk that offers discounted airline flights to Vitality scheme members.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.