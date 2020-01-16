Property funds face risk if they choose to delist

It will be difficult for struggling property funds to delist because they will need to be guaranteed the support of SA's private investment community, Anchor Stockbrokers head of research and property Craig Smith says.

Some struggling real-estate groups may want to leave the JSE in 2020, instead of spending unnecessary cash to remain on the exchange as they battle to deliver dividends to their shareholders.

“The challenge will be that most fund managers have specific mandates to invest in listed property companies. Therefore in order for this to happen one would need significant formation of private capital targeting the unlisted property sector and that is willing to migrate into a theoretically less liquid investment,” Smith said.

Between 2011 and 2016, 40 real-estate companies were listed on the main board of the JSE as well as the alternate exchange, largely because they wanted to benefit from the tax breaks of the recently launched real-estate investment trust (Reit) capital structure.

SA Reits pay at least 75% their income as dividends, which are taxed in the hands of shareholders and not at net profit level. These stocks are popular with pension funds as they are designed to provide regular income payouts.

Reit dispensation was implemented in late 2013 and the first half of 2014. Nine property companies listed in 2014, six of which were Reits. Nine more listed in 2015, all of which were Reits. Five of the seven property companies which listed in 2016 in were Reits.

Many of the listings on the bourse in the mid-2010s were property groups that promised to reward investors with inflation-beating dividend growth.

Some Reits were able to raise billions of rand in capital at listing before even owning asset portfolios. Development funds were supported by banks, saying listings would enable them to construct new shopping centres, offices and housing in SA's commercial hubs.

But fund managers say that in the aftermath of the listings boom, the listed property sector is struggling to grow its dividends at all, never mind beating money market investments.

The FTS/JSE SA listed property index, which includes the 20 largest liquid companies by market capitalisation on the JSE, returned 1.93% in 2019 including share price appreciation and dividends, falling far shy of the JSE all share index's 12.05% and the bond index, which managed 10.32%.

Weak economic growth prospects and low consumer demand could prompt certain funds to de-list, according to listed property manager at Old Mutual Investment's MacroSolutions boutique, Evan Robins.

“For smaller companies with a large shareholder trading at a sizeable discount, it is most possible. Ingenuity Properties was one and it delisted last year. If a company cannot access capital on the market or from existing shareholders and if it cannot benefit from the tax advantages of being a Reit, a listing makes much less sense and is an added cost,” he said.

Some delistings will take place if consolidation returns to listed property in 2020. Black-owned and managed funds Rebosis Property Fund and Delta Property Fund are currently in merger talks.

