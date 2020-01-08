Companies / Property Listed property expected to disappoint — again Sector is expected to show no dividend growth for the first time in 17 years BL PREMIUM

Investors in listed property, which barely eked out a return in 2019, are set for more pain in 2020 as the sector is expected to show no dividend growth for the first time in 17 years.

Fund managers have forecast that while the income of offshore-invested property groups will rise about 5%, those with an SA focus are expected to fall by a similar amount. Overall, analysts expect the FTSE/JSE SA listed property index (Sapy), which consists of offshore and local investments, to deliver no dividend growth.