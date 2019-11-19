Bank Zero will launch business offering with personal account in 2020
Michael Jordaan’s exclusively digital bank scraps soft launch
19 November 2019 - 19:24
Michael Jordaan’s Bank Zero expects to launch its highly anticipated business bank offering at the same time as its personal bank account in the first half of 2020 after deciding to scrap a preliminary launch at the end of 2019.
“We are targeting the first half of next year to launch and we have had many business customers interested in the proposition. We don’t want to compromise with a soft launch, so once we are ready we will go,” said Yatin Narsai, CEO of Bank Zero.
