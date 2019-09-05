FirstRand wants WesBank leaner

FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger says the group’s vehicle and asset finance division, WesBank, has to get even leaner to compete in a deteriorating vehicle market.

This is despite the division, which enjoys dominant market share in the financing of new vehicles, managing to contain cost increases for the year to June, only rising 1%. But Pullinger says there could be even more weakness ahead.

“We are seeing the volume of new vehicle sales coming down, and consumers are also buying down, so the total rand spend is coming down and you are starting to see the emergence of the cheaper brands,” he said.

WesBank saw earnings decline 2% to R1.8bn but, in contrast to a year ago when some of the challenges the division faced were of its own making through problems with the data being used to construct its credit scorecards, the problem the division faces now is partly as a result of its success.

“We think it’s not a bad result. It’s not a WesBank problem [any more]. We can’t escape a declining market because we have dominant market share,” said Pullinger.

WesBank finances one out of every two new vehicles.

Besides weak consumer demand, Pullinger sees the level of competition intensifying as two of WesBank’s peers bulk up their offering.

“Standard Bank and Absa are coming to build their vehicle and asset finance business and they will undoubtedly increase the pressure on pricing,” he says. Both have substantial balance sheets they can put to work to try to muscle in on FirstRand’s lunch.

This was already evident in the results, where it noted that WesBank had sacrificed growth to protect returns. WesBank was able to improve return on equity from 17.4% to 18.5% during the year.

Pullinger says the division will continue to protect returns through more selective growth as well as leveraging about of First National Bank’s (FNB’s) capabilities.

There are also opportunities for growth with strong demand from corporate clients taking up the full maintenance leases, which allows them to move fleets off balance sheet. This solution grew by 18% during the year to about 14,000 units.

Pullinger was speaking at FirstRand’s results presentation for the year ending June that was once again notable for the strength of the performance from FNB.

The bank grew normalised earnings by 11% to R17.6bn, with return on equity coming in at an eye popping 41.9%.

Much of FNB’s success has come from the technological platform that its customers are interacting with all the time, providing the platform with data and multiple opportunities to offer new products which “costs us zero” to market, says Pullinger.

“Growth is not always about new products, it’s about more penetration,” says FNB CEO Jacques Celliers. Despite the tough economy, he says there is still lots of runway for the bank to keep growing earnings.

Rand Merchant Bank saw earnings decline 4%, largely on account of lower realisations in its private equity business.

FirstRand’s latest acquisition, which was included for the full 12 months for the first time, UK-based Aldermore, contributed earnings of R1.65bn.

