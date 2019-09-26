Bank Zero: perfect 2020 vision?
The digital bank will be launched next year when the product is ready to ‘surpass and not just meet consumer expectations’
26 September 2019 - 05:00
Many potential bank customers are eager to compare the three new digital banks — TymeBank, Discovery Bank and Bank Zero. However, the long-awaited Bank Zero launch will not take place until 2020.
CEO Yatin Narsai says he is reluctant to do a soft launch before all the development projects have been signed off. "We have seen hostile comment about the launch of other new banks in social media," says Narsai. He was referring to the numerous Twitter and Facebook complaints around the new Discovery Bank app, which included a faulty selfie camera. The Discovery Bank Android app got a mediocre rating of 2.5 out of five.
