ANDREW DARFOOR Alexander Forbes settles with former CEO Andrew Darfoor

Former Alexander Forbes CEO Andrew Darfoor has quietly settled with the pension fund administrator, ending a year-long battle with the firm after he accused it of unfair dismissal.

Alexander Forbes fired Darfoor in September 2018, after falling out with the company’s major shareholders over the strategic direction and financial performance of the administrator, which manages assets of about R340bn.