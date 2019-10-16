Moyo wants to see Old Mutual directors jailed
16 October 2019 - 20:02
Axed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo says jail terms are the appropriate punishment for Old Mutual directors for the contempt of court he is accusing them of.
Responding to Old Mutual’s court papers filed last week when the insurer argued there was no basis for the court to find that its directors disobeyed its order, Moyo said anything less than a term in custody would be “disturbingly inappropriate” because Old Mutual has committed the worst type of court disobedience.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.