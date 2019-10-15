Companies / Financial Services

Goldman Sachs stung by falling investments in Uber and WeWork writedown

The firm reports a $267m hit in the period on public equity investments such as ride-hailing company Uber

15 October 2019 - 17:18 Sridhar Natarajan
David Solomon. Picture: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON
David Solomon. Picture: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

New York — Goldman Sachs Group was stung by slumping investments in about big names in the third quarter, hurting its most profitable business line.

The firm took a $267m hit in the period on public equity investments such as ride-hailing company Uber Technologies, Avantor and TradeWeb Markets. The bank probably took a writedown on its stake in WeWork after plans for an initial public offering collapsed. The losses fuelled the worst performance in more than three years for the bank’s equity wagers in public and private companies.

Goldman’s investment bankers also logged a much bigger decline in fees than analysts had predicted, down 15% from 2018’s third quarter. They delivered their worst showing in David Solomon’s tenure as CEO amid choppy markets and marquee deals that had to be pulled.

That performance was softened by an improved showing from traders amid signs of a revival in Goldman’s biggest unit. Trading revenue rose 6% from a year earlier to $3.29bn, the New York-based bank said on Tuesday. That beat the $3.17bn average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Goldman shares fall 3.1% to $199.36 at 9.36am in New York, the worst performer among the four biggest US banks that posted results on Tuesday. The shares were still up 19% for 2019.

Gains from investments with its own money are sometimes Goldman Sachs’s biggest profit driver, and executives have argued they showcase a core skill that should be valued by shareholders. But the slump in prized holdings will add to a perception that the investments are subject to unpredictable swings even as the company works to provide more disclosure.

The losses from Uber and other investments in the third quarter come after those positions had delivered big gains in previous periods.

Volatile trading

Wall Street banks grappled with increased volatility in the third quarter, while executives grew cautious about its benefits to their trading desks. Goldman had snatched market share from weaker rivals in a boost for its operations earlier in the year.

Goldman Sachs is in the middle of a significant strategic shift as it retools businesses. The push includes a nascent consumer-banking effort, cash-management tools and new initiatives to win more business from existing clients. The firm also rolled out credit cards as part of a partnership with Apple.

Investors and analysts still await a more-detailed strategic update from  Solomon, who took the top job more than a year ago. He has vowed to tighten up the partnership ranks and installed new leaders across divisions, even as he works for a resolution to the 1MDB banking scandal.

Fees from helping companies sell shares dropped 20% from the second quarter to $385m. Embattled office-sharing firm WeWork and Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor Group abandoned plans for an IPO amid tepid investor interest. The debt-capital markets business brought in $586m, a decline from the previous quarter.

The firm did highlight an increase in its investment-banking backlog and will also benefit when Saudi Aramco brings its mammoth share sale to market. It is  advising on a potentially huge share sale for the oil giant, with the fee pool for advisers likely to total as much as $450m.

The growth of Goldman’s Marcus business, which offers consumer loans and savings accounts, has forced the bank to pay attention to falling rates. The firm cut the amount of interest it pays depositors with online savings accounts at least three times since June. But Goldman’s lending to private wealth clients as well as through Marcus resulted in $891m of net interest income, a record for a quarter.

Bloomberg 

Goldman feels $260m Uber and Avantor burn

Uber has lost a third of its market value after a poor public-market debut, while Avantor lost 23% in the same period; Goldman had invested in both
Companies
1 week ago

IPO crashes spook Wall Street and Silicon Valley

Sharp reversal in sentiment points to a broader reset in valuations after the long tech boom.
Companies
2 weeks ago

SoftBank CEO ‘embarrassed and flustered’ by track record

The company is under pressure for its bets on loss-making businesses such as Uber and Slack
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

THE LEX COLUMN: Wall Street banks have tough times ahead

Opinion / Columnists

Thoma Bravo in $3.8bn buyout of Sophos, adding another cyber firm to its stable

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Slashing traders pays off for Citigroup

Companies

JPMorgan enjoys unexpected wins in the third quarter

Companies / Financial Services

China’s blacklisted AI firms: what you should know

Companies

Can Netflix break two bad quarters in a row amid new rivals?

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.