Can Netflix break two bad quarters in a row amid new rivals?

The success of its early series and the decline in pay-TV customers convinced investors that Netflix was reigning over a new era of TV, where people in developed countries watched on-demand over the internet instead of via cable or satellite.

Subscribers surpassed 50-million, and then 100-million. The market value of Netflix soared as well, peaking near $170bn last year and briefly topping Disney’s. But Netflix’s spending on movies and TV shows also soared — to an estimated $15bn this year — while the number of projects topped 1,000. The company’s debt ballooned too, from $500m to roughly $13bn.

Now, more than two decades after its founding, Netflix is still burning through cash and earning less than its media peers.

Alarms and excursions

The company blamed the second-quarter misfire on its slate of new films and TV shows, a claim that set off alarms inside and outside the company. Netflix released dozens of new projects in the second quarter, including the award-winners Our Planet and When They See Us, the Adam Sandler comedy Murder Mystery and the breakout hit Dead to Me. If all those programes failed to deliver, what would?

Some employees also questioned why the company went ahead with a long-planned retreat to Iceland just days before delivering such bad news, according to a person familiar with the matter. CEO Reed Hastings and chief content officer Ted Sarandos have since reassured employees that the second quarter was a hiccup, according to some who were privy to the conversations and asked not to be identified because they were private.

For the quarter just ended, new seasons of hits such as Stranger Things and La Casa de Papel probably helped the company attract new customers. If Netflix hits its forecast when results come out next week, it’ll be a record for the quarter.

However, employees and investors clearly worry this time is different. Netflix has a lot more customers than it did three years ago, making it harder to sustain the same level of growth. And that’s without new competition.

Disney, Apple, Comcast and AT&T are all taking aim at Netflix, attempting to lure many of the same customers to their own online offerings. They are commissioning original shows and pulling programmes from Netflix for their own services.

The competition has set off an arms race for talent. Producers Ryan Murphy, Greg Berlanti and Shonda Rhimes have all secured deals in Hollywood worth hundreds of millions of dollars, while actors such as Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston now command more than $1m an episode.

Netflix’s thesis has long been that revenue will eventually far outstrip its programme spending. As the company produced more in-house and relied less on outside studios, it could limit the cost of its shows. But with new rivals pressing in, that may not be the case.

“There’s a lot of money being spent, and Netflix will have to ramp up,” said Wlodarczak, who, like most other analysts, continues to believe the company’s long-term future is bright. “We had told our clients that it will be tough for the stock to work ahead of Disney+ and HBO Max.”

Bloomberg