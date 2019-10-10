WATCH | Is Africa a neglected market?
A panel of insurance experts focus on insurance in Africa
10 October 2019 - 09:05
With an estimated population of 1.3bn, Africa represents about 16.5% of the world’s total population. However, the African insurance market remains one of the world’s least penetrated. Africa’s contribution accounts for 1.55% of global insurance premiums — a reflection of the under penetration of insurance on the continent.
Watch a panel of insurance experts discuss whether Africa really is a neglected market.
