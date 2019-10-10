Companies / Financial Services

WATCH | Is Africa a neglected market?

A panel of insurance experts focus on insurance in Africa

10 October 2019 - 09:05
Sponsored
Luanda, Angola. Picture: 123RF/FABIAN PLOCK
Luanda, Angola. Picture: 123RF/FABIAN PLOCK

With an estimated population of 1.3bn, Africa represents about 16.5% of the world’s total population. However, the African insurance market remains one of the world’s least penetrated. Africa’s contribution accounts for 1.55% of global insurance premiums — a reflection of the under penetration of insurance on the continent. 

Watch a panel of insurance experts discuss whether Africa really is a neglected market.

This article was paid for by Santam.

WATCH | Santam experts discuss the rise in professional indemnity claims

SPONSORED | A panel of experts from Santam debates the increase in the number of professional indemnity claims
Companies
3 months ago

WATCH | Santam experts talk travel insurance

SPONSORED | A panel of experts from Santam talk travel insurance
Business
7 months ago

WATCH | Santam experts explain how companies can protect themselves against bad debt risk

SPONSORED | A panel of experts from Santam discuss credit insurance
Companies
11 months ago

WATCH | Santam experts talk about the biggest risk areas in cybercrime

SPONSORED | A panel of experts from Santam discusses how cybercrime affects big and small business
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.