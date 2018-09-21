WATCH | Santam experts talk about the biggest risk areas in cybercrime

The World Economic Forum has ranked cybercrime among the top three global risks for 2018 and estimated the cost of cybercrime to the global economy at $445bn a year.

Victims of cybercrime are not only restricted to big corporations. Small businesses and individuals can also fall prey to this kind of attack.

These groups are the most vulnerable as they do not have the proper knowledge and systems in place to protect themselves.

Watch as experts brought to you by Santam Specialist Business talk about the biggest risk areas and what you can do about them.