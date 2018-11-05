WATCH | Santam experts unpack how companies can protect themselves against bad debt risk

Late payment and insolvency are two of the most commonly cited causes of long-term damage to business growth, leading to financial instability and irrecoverable damage to businesses. Most enterprises, especially small-to-medium enterprises, are unaware of the services and support available to help manage the risks of trading on open credit.

In this episode, experts from Santam Specialist Business unpack how companies can protect themselves against unforeseen bad debt risk arising from suppliers or customers’ failure to pay their trade-related debts.