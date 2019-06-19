WATCH | Santam talks professional indemnity claims
A panel of experts from Santam discuss the increase in number of professional indemnity claims
19 June 2019 - 10:06
Sponsored
Santam experts say they have seen a noticeable increase in the number of professional indemnity claims around bridges and buildings over the recent years. This is unsurprising as the news headlines have frequently covered human tragedies caused by the collapse of structures such as bridges and buildings. These incidents are made even harder to bear by the fact they’re mostly preventable.
This article was paid for by Santam.