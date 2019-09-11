Companies / Financial Services As social chaos grows, investment experts urge financial sector to review its relevance While prescribed assets will not be the solution to SA's debt and developmental issues, the financial sector must reflect on whether it has done enough to help South Africans, says former PIC CEO Elias Masilela BL PREMIUM

Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Elias Masilela warned on Wednesday that the investment industry had to start pouring more money into developmental projects if it wanted to avoid the escalation of social chaos in SA and being forced to prop up ailing state-owned enterprises.

Speaking at Alexander Forbes's Investment Indaba, Masilela, who is now a director of economic research at DNA Economics, cautioned investment firms and asset consultants that if they continue with their “short-termist” thinking, the social upheaval that SA is witnessing will get worse.