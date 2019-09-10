Companies / Financial Services Feud continues as Peter Moyo barred by Old Mutual again BL PREMIUM

Old Mutual barred Peter Moyo from resuming his duties as CEO on Monday, days after a court again reinstated him to his position, in an escalation of a public slinging match that has weighed on the insurer’s share price and reputation.

Moyo, who was fired in June over a breakdown in trust and alleged conflict of interest, was attempting to work in the wake of a court order upholding his reinstatement as CEO that was handed down by judge Brian Mashile on Friday.