Feud continues as Peter Moyo barred by Old Mutual again
10 September 2019 - 05:10
Old Mutual barred Peter Moyo from resuming his duties as CEO on Monday, days after a court again reinstated him to his position, in an escalation of a public slinging match that has weighed on the insurer’s share price and reputation.
Moyo, who was fired in June over a breakdown in trust and alleged conflict of interest, was attempting to work in the wake of a court order upholding his reinstatement as CEO that was handed down by judge Brian Mashile on Friday.
