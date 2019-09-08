Business Moyo wins a round in Old Mutual legal battle SA's second-largest insurer had hoped to block Peter Moyo's reinstatement BL PREMIUM

Sacked Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo intends to return to his desk this week, his lawyer said on Friday, after a Johannesburg court dismissed the insurer's attempt to block his temporary reinstatement.

Moyo, who was fired in June in a dispute over a conflict of interest, was temporarily reinstated by the court in July, but Old Mutual said he could not return to work while it appealed.