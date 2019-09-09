Companies / Financial Services

Peter Moyo barred from returning to work at Old Mutual again

Moyo’s lawyer says Old Mutual told Moyo it will file an urgent application to seek a declaratory order effecting his second letter dismissal

09 September 2019 - 11:01 Warren Thompson
Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo was once again barred from returning to work on Monday. 

Moyo presented himself for work on Monday morning following a court order upholding his reinstatement as CEO that was handed down by judge Brian Mashile on Friday.

Moyo’s lawyer said his client was ushered to a boardroom and informed that the company would be filing an urgent application to seek a declaratory order effecting Moyo’s second letter dismissal sent to him on August 24.

“We asked old Mutual to produce a document preventing Mr Moyo from returning to work. They have been unable to do so,” said Eric Mabuza, Moyo’s attorney.

No document had been forthcoming by the time Moyo left the building at 10am. He was unsure whether he would return to work on Tuesday.

Old Mutual is appealing against Mashile's ruling of July 30, which said Moyo must be reinstated because he was fired in June without being afforded a disciplinary hearing. 

The insurer fired Moyo over an alleged conflict of interest involving NMT Capital, a private equity firm Moyo co-founded.   

On Friday, Mashile granted Old Mutual leave to appeal against his earlier ruling but said the insurer must reinstate Moyo pending the outcome of the appeal.

The company announced in a statement late on Friday, however, that the court's second ruling that it should reinstate Moyo would not be effected because his dismissal on August 21 stood.

It said Moyo had not challenged the contractual validity of the further notice of termination given on August 21 and would not be returning to work in the interim.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za

