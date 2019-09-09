Companies / Financial Services Showdown looms at Old Mutual despite court ruling on Peter Moyo Judge grants Old Mutual leave to appeal against earlier ruling, but says the insurer must reinstate Moyo BL PREMIUM

The stage is set for another showdown at Old Mutual’s Sandton headquarters on Monday morning as the insurer insists axed CEO Peter Moyo is not welcome despite the courts having ruled for a second time that he must be reinstated.

Last week the high court in Johannesburg dismissed the insurer’s application to stop Moyo from returning to work until its appeal process has been concluded.