‘Unseen’ township businesses catch FirstRand’s eye

Among the metal shacks and narrow side streets of SA’s townships, one of the country’s biggest lenders sees a sizeable market it wants to be the first to crack: multimillion-rand businesses operating largely in cash.

FirstRand, SA’s biggest lender by market share, sees enterprises such as Ram Thapa’s, a beauty shop and fast-food outlet with combined annual turnover of R19m but no business account, as ripe targets for a host of financial products.

Businesses in townships have largely been ignored by big banks in Sandton, even though some have tens of millions of revenue a year, said Mike Vacy-Lyle, CEO of business banking at FirstRand’s retail unit, First National Bank (FNB).

“Four kilometres to the right of Sandton is a township called Alex,” he said. “Inside Alex there are massive businesses and business networks that no bank has bothered to open their eyes to.”

FNB has set its sights on the townships as it prepares to defend its number one position from rival Capitec and new digital lenders such as TymeBank and Bank Zero, which have shaken up the retail market with cheaper products and are poised to enter business banking.

There are estimated to be up to 5.78-million small, medium and micro enterprises (SMEs) in SA, according to a 2018 report by the World Bank, and while there is no recent data on the proportion of those firms that have a bank account, a 2010 survey cited in the report estimated it was less than half.