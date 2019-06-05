Companies / Financial Services

Grindrod said to seek equity partner for banking business

Grindrod Bank is 28% black-owned, and it has been investigating growth opportunities for the business over the past year

05 June 2019 - 14:07 Loni Prinsloo and Roxanne Henderson
Picture: Marianne Schwankhart
Picture: Marianne Schwankhart

Freight and logistics company Grindrod is seeking an equity partner for its financial-services business to drive an expansion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The financial-services division, which has a net-asset value of R1.2bn, is looking for black investors, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter was private.

The deal would also provide additional cash to the lender as it prepares to beef up its retail offering in an increasingly competitive sector, they said.

Grindrod Bank is 28% black-owned, according to its website. It has been investigating growth opportunities for the business over the past year, David Polkinghorne, the CEO of the division, said by e-mail, declining to elaborate because the company does not comment on market speculation.

While Grindrod would consider spinning off the business from its freight operations and trade the shares, this is not immediately planned, the people said.

Grindrod spun off its shipping business in 2018.

Grindrod Bank started as a financier of properties and has since expanded into investment banking, asset management and advisory services. Further plans to grow were thwarted last year when a consortium it formed with Arise lost out to Capitec Bank in a bid for Caixa Geral de Depositos’s SA business-banking unit.

Grindrod Bank, the eighth-largest SA lender by assets, also expanded into retail banking after it partnered with Net 1 UEPS Technologies to distribute welfare grants. The firm has since tried to retain those customers with low-cost accounts after the government last year canceled its arrangement with Net 1.

Bloomberg

Grindrod resumes dividends after returning profit

The company says it made a net profit after tax, including income from its now-separated shipping business and its for-sale rail-leasing division, ...
Companies
3 months ago

Has Johann Rupert lost his mojo?

The crash in British American Tobacco in the past few months has severely hurt Johann Rupert's family investment vehicle, Reinet
Features
3 months ago

WATCH: How Grindrod has bounced back after dropping its shipping business

Grindrod executive chair Mike Hankinson talks to Business Day TV about the company's plans now that it is in a better financial position
Companies
9 months ago

Global trade boom gallops to Grindrod’s rescue

The group is benefiting from a strong world economy, with global output estimated to grow by 3.2% in 2018
Companies
9 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Brimstone: Balancing yield and capital growth

Companies / Investors Monthly

WATCH: How Grindrod returned to profit

Companies

Rise in demand for commodities behind Grindrod’s first profit in four years

Companies / Industrials

Working in Africa can be risky, but payoffs can be huge

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.