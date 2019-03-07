News Leader
WATCH: How Grindrod returned to profit
07 March 2019 - 11:41
Freight and financial services group Grindrod has resumed dividend payments to shareholders after returning to profit in the year ended December.
The company says that significant initiatives to improve capacity and drive more efficient utilisation of resources are positioning the business to increase market share and to capitalise on any global market improvements.
Grindrod CEO Andrew Waller joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s annual results.
