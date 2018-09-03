Companies

WATCH: How Grindrod has bounced back after dropping its shipping business

03 September 2018 - 09:32 Business Day TV
Separation from its shipping business has helped Grindrod return to an interim profit of R2.4bn from a R1.1bn loss.

Grindrod executive chair Mike Hankinson talks to Business Day TV about what plans lie ahead for the business that is now in a better financial position.

